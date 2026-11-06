‘Still got bundles’ - Raul Jimenez injury blow ‘gutting’ for Mexican striker as ex-Wolves star explains why proven Premier League star has plenty to offer
Jimenez returned to Molineux as a free agent
At 35 years of age, and ahead of representing his country at the 2026 World Cup in North America, Jimenez saw an emotional return to Molineux confirmed in early June. He had become a free agent after leaving Premier League side Fulham.
He is a proven performer at the very highest level, with 68 top-flight goals figuring prominently on the most distinguished of CVs. Of that tally, 40 were recorded across a five-year stint with Wolves between 2018 and 2023.
Manchester United were among those said to have shown interest in the Mexican during that period, but he remained loyal to those in old gold until the Cottagers came calling. Few would have expected to see him in the West Midlands again.
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Surgery has ruled striker out until 2027
Jimenez did, however, return to familiar surroundings in the same summer as Kieran Trippier joined an ambitious promotion-chasing project. He was expected to spearhead a push towards the Championship’s top two.
The target was found on three occasions through his opening nine appearances of 2026-27, but injury struck during a Carabao Cup clash with Everton in mid-September. Having since gone under the knife, the veteran forward has been ruled out until the New Year.
Why Jimenez is such a big miss for Wolves
Asked about the sense of frustration for all concerned, Jarvis - who was speaking in association with the Midnite Express initiative that will be transporting Wolves supporters to Wrexham in style this weekend - told GOAL: “It's gutting for him. When you're a player that goes back to a club, and the affiliation he has with the club, the fans, his family, everything, you can see how much it means to him, how much he's delighted to be there and how much of a top player he is.
“Wolves were probably always wanting to go for him, but he showed in the World Cup that he's still got bundles. He's still a great goal scorer so it's a massive miss for Wolves. It's a massive disappointment for him.
“He's played nine games, scored three goals, but he's still instrumental in everything that they do. He’s cool, calm and collected with penalties that he's had to take. He still can hold the ball up. He can still be in the right place at the right time. So he's been a huge miss, but I'm sure he'll be desperate to get back when he can.
“If that is at the end of January, potentially, what an unbelievable player to get as a new signing. And you're pushing to the end of the season then.
“It’s amazing in the Championship if you can get someone that can score goals because the rest of the team is quite solid. Fer Lopez has been an exceptional signing for them. So if you've got Fer Lopez, you've got Raul Jimenez, and you've got Adam Armstrong, Mateus Mane, there's so many players that are exciting. So for them, it'll be great to get him back.”
- Midnite
Championship promotion race will be a thriller
Jimenez signed a two-year contract when returning to Wolves, with those terms including the option for a further 12-month extension. He clearly believes that there is plenty of football, and goals, left in him.
Others will, however, need to shoulder that burden of attacking expectation over the coming weeks - with Cesar Peixoto’s side, who sit second in the Championship table, looking to extend a five-match unbeaten sequence and run of three successive wins when taking on the pride of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in North Wales.
Midnite, the Principal Partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2026-27 season, are providing luxury coach travel on the ‘Midnite Express’ for 100 Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters, as they set off on a 130-mile-round trip to watch their beloved Wolves take on the league’s glamour club, Wrexham, this Saturday, November 7.
Fans will be joined on the Express by Wolves club legends, Steve Bull, Carl Ikeme and Matt Jarvis and treated to club-centric quizzes and live Q&As, with exclusive prizes up for grabs.
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