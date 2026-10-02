Getty Images Sport
Raphinha injury boost! Barcelona star cleared for Getafe clash as medical tests rule out thigh damage
Positive news from the medical bay
Barcelona can breathe a collective sigh of relief as star forward Raphinha has been cleared to feature in the club's upcoming La Liga fixture against Getafe. The Brazilian international sparked fears of a potential layoff after being forced off with a thigh issue during last Tuesday's 4-2 friendly victory over Australia in Brisbane - a match in which he had earlier found the net from the penalty spot.
After returning to Catalonia following a gruelling 20-hour journey from Melbourne via Dubai, the winger reported to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for a thorough evaluation. The medical staff conducted a series of tests to determine the extent of the edema detected in his leg. Fortunately, the results confirmed that there is no structural damage or significant muscle tear, allowing the player to avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
- Getty Images Sport
Avoiding the trip to India
While the injury is not considered serious, the timing has allowed Raphinha to focus solely on his recovery at the club level. The forward has been excused from international duty as Brazil prepare to face India on Saturday in Calcutta for their third friendly of the break.
The club has chosen not to release a formal medical statement, which is their standard procedure when no specific injury or tear is detected. Raphinha spent approximately 90 minutes at the training facilities on Friday morning before departing in his own vehicle. Although he is expected to be available for selection, the medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely when the squad returns to the grass on Monday to prevent any setbacks.
Maintaining the perfect start
Flick's side currently sits at the summit of La Liga, boasting a perfect record of 21 points from their opening seven matches to hold a five-point cushion over second-placed Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in third, while sitting six points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid in fourth.
Central to this early-season dominance has been the sensational form of Raphinha. The Brazilian winger leads the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals and has already amassed an incredible 14 goals and three assists across all competitions this term, providing a vital blend of clinical finishing and creative spark on the flanks.
- AFP
Crucial October schedule awaits
The availability of Raphinha is particularly vital given the congested fixture list Barcelona faces throughout October. Following the clash with Getafe, the Catalan giants face a rapid succession of high-stakes matches across multiple competitions. The schedule includes a European meeting with Galatasaray followed by domestic tests against Real Betis. The intensity only increases toward the end of the month with a pivotal Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.
Everything culminates in the first El Clasico of the season against Real Madrid on October 25. Having a fully fit Raphinha for this gauntlet of fixtures is essential if Barcelona are to sustain their lead at the top of the table and navigate their continental commitments successfully.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting