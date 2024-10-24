Raphinha Cristiano Ronaldo Sergio AgueroGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Raphinha joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Sergio Aguero in elite Champions League hat-trick club after claiming match ball for Barcelona in 4-1 thumping of Harry Kane & Bayern Munich

RaphinhaC. RonaldoBarcelonaChampions LeagueS. AgueroBarcelona vs Bayern MunichBayern Munich

Raphinha has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero in an elite Champions League club after netting a hat-trick for Barcelona against Bayern.

  • Brazilian opened scoring inside 60 seconds
  • Added another two to his tally in big win
  • Fourth man to net treble vs Bayern in UCL
