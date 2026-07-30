AFP
PSG president rejects UEFA pressure to challenge Gianni Infantino in FIFA election in response to World Cup plan
UEFA seeks an opponent for Infantino
Tensions at the highest levels of global football have escalated following a controversial proposal to establish and sell a FIFA commercial entity. In response, UEFA has been actively searching for a heavyweight candidate to challenge Infantino in the upcoming March 2027 presidential election.
Reports from Politico have confirmed that continental executives viewed the Al-Khelaifi as a potential unifying force against Infantino’s latest financial maneuvers. The tension stems from FIFA’s plan to sell off portions of its commercial rights, a move that has been described by some critics as "selling the World Cup."
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Al-Khelaifi settles his future position
Despite the significant lobbying from European football associations, the PSG president has no intention of entering the race. A source close to the Qatari official clarified his stance, telling RMC Sport: "Nasser has absolutely no ambition, no intention, nor any interest in this role at FIFA. He will continue to quietly support all global and European football institutions."
The European Football Clubs (EFC), of which Al-Khelaifi is the current chairman, has been a vocal opponent of the proposed sale of FIFA’s commercial stakes. Given EFC's strong resistance to the plan, continental officials saw its figurehead as a natural candidate to carry that momentum into the presidential race. His profile would have made him a formidable candidate, given his control over PSG and his influential role at BeIN Media Group. However, those close to him have dismissed the rumors as "media hype," insisting that his priorities lie elsewhere.
The incumbent remains the firm favorite
The decision to decline the bid highlights the immense difficulty of unseating Infantino, who has spent the last decade consolidating his power. As the primary mastermind behind FIFA's recorded revenue increases, Infantino enjoys broad support from member associations in Africa, Asia, and South America, as per RMC Sport. These regions have benefited significantly from the redistribution of wealth under his leadership, making any European-led coup a mathematically difficult prospect.
Furthermore, an election campaign would likely have invited intense scrutiny and the reopening of various controversial files from the past. Infantino has shown a remarkable ability to weather political storms, and his supporters argue that his economic success provides him with a mandate that is difficult to challenge.
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UEFA’s search for a challenger continues
The ongoing dispute between UEFA and FIFA is far from over, but the political process will move forward without Al-Khelaifi on the ballot. As the European governing body maintains its strong opposition to Infantino's World Cup commercial plan, they must now look elsewhere for a candidate willing to challenge the incumbent.
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