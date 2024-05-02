BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Lucas Hernandez injured
Aditya Gokhale

PSG and France left devastated as Lucas Hernandez suffers ACL rupture that will rule him out of Euro 2024

Lucas HernandezBorussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueFranceEuropean Championship

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that defender Lucas Hernandez has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture.

  • Hernandez subbed off during Dortmund loss
  • PSG confirm ACL tear and imminent surgery
  • Defender will now miss the Euros with France
