Prime Minister Andy Burnham calls for 'wrong man' Gianni Infantino to be replaced as FIFA president

Burnham's scathing critique reflects a broader global resistance, including a firm stance taken by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

In an official statement, the AFC rejected plans to establish the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) commercial subsidiary and stressed the necessity of preserving the integrity of football's premier tournament: "The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations.

"Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered."