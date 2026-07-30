Uefa against Infantino: the 55 European federations boycott Fifa tournaments, which wants to transfer ownership of the World Cup to private investors

This was the emphatic statement: "Uefa and its 55 affiliated associations are united. We unanimously and unreservedly reject Fifa's proposal to transfer ownership of the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors. The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and fans on every continent. No part of it should ever be handed over to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale. It is irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such importance for football was conceived in secret and brought close to approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with running this sport. This is not only a serious lack of leadership, but a genuine abdication of Fifa's duty as the guardian of world football - it reads -. National associations around the world now face an ultimatum: accept the irreversible acquisition of the biggest football competitions or face the consequences. This is not a "democratic decision", but rule based on intimidation, an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with safeguarding world football. But our opposition goes far beyond procedure. The moment external investors acquire ownership stakes in Fifa competitions, football changes forever. Commercial profit becomes a permanent obligation. Investors' expectations become daily pressure. From that point on, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders. This model has no place in world football. The future of football cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial profit. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans be subordinated to investors' profits. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain. Europe's position is clear. We will never give legitimacy to this model. No one has the moral authority to sell what they hold in trust for the next generation. Following today's discussion, no Uefa national team will take part in any Fifa competition as long as these proposals remain in place, unless they are abandoned in their entirety and binding guarantees are provided that Fifa will never again open its governance or its competitions to private ownership. No one should be in any doubt: Uefa and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination. There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are willing to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments. Some things are simply too important to be sold. The Fifa World Cup belongs to football. It belongs forever. And as long as Europe has a say, it will never be for sale".