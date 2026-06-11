'A load of b*llocks!' - Michael Carrick tipped to replicate Pep Guardiola as Man Utd legend dismisses fears of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeat

Solskjaer registered a 73.7% win rate during his 19-game interim spell, but his overall record dropped to a 54.2% win percentage before he was dismissed following five defeats in seven Premier League games between October and November 2021. Some critics fear Carrick's permanent appointment could mirror Solskjaer's eventual decline after a bright interim start. However, Sheringham insists those anxieties are completely unfounded.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Sheringham said: "What do I think about Manchester United giving Michael Carrick the job? I like it. He’s had a period where he's changed things around and he's obviously got a way with how he approaches things, and the players respond to him. You can tell that by the way they play the game. So I think it's a great move to give Carrick the job.

"All this talk that it might all just end up like it did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, because he was that interim manager too, that’s a load of b*llocks. You’ve got to give Carrick a chance because he’s earned it."