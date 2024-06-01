Premier League to be cut to 18 teams?! Clubs fear FIFA want to make changes as anger over heavy fixtures boils over to possible player strike
Clubs around Europe reportedly fear FIFA are planning on cutting top leagues to 18 teams in a bid to reduce the number of games being played.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fears growing top leagues could be reduced
- FIFA in spotlight under expanded Club World Cup
- New season will also feature new-look Champions League