Police investigating claims from Everton star Thierno Barry of friends being attacked in the away end during Premier League defeat at Arsenal

The 23-year-old star has expressed his outrage following a disturbing incident during Everton's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. The striker, who was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute, used his personal Instagram account to highlight a scuffle that broke out in the away end, claiming that his own friends were targeted by a small minority of supporters.

Accompanying a video clip of the altercation, Barry wrote: "This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in a stadium. I bring my friends to enjoy a game, and it gets ruined by a few silly people. Football should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected. This type of attitude has no place in the game and is simply not tolerated in football. My friends and the people who were attacked had to be escorted by the Arsenal club's security staff as well as the police because of fears of retaliation from our supporters."