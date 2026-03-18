Pep Guardiola to decide Man City future! Ex-Barca boss sets date to make call on Etihad future

City’s European quest were systematically dismantled by Real Madrid on Tuesday night, leaving Guardiola to face intense questions about his longevity in the blue half of Manchester. The 55-year-old cut a frustrated figure as a Vinicius Jr brace helped Los Blancos seal a 5-1 aggregate win in the round of 16 tie.

Reflecting on the pressure and the constant chatter regarding his departure, Guardiola provided a blunt response to the media. “Everybody wants to fire me,” Guardiola said. “One day I will come out here and say ‘bye, bye guys’.” After a decade at the helm, the 55-year-old remains under contract until 2027, but the manner of their European exit has only heightened speculation that he could walk away earlier than planned.