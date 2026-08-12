Barcelona approach Tottenham defender Pedro Porro amid Arsenal interest in Jules Kounde

Blaugrana have made a formal approach to sign Spurs right-back Porro, as per reports in Spain (via Metro). The Catalan giants are actively preparing for the potential departure of their current defender, Kounde. Porro recently enjoyed a phenomenal summer on the international stage. The 26-year-old started all but one game as Spain secured a glorious World Cup triumph in North America.

He has spent four impressive seasons in the Premier League since initially joining Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023. His consistent performances in London have now caught the eye of the Liga heavyweights.