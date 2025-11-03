The Ox is back! Why free agent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Arsenal - explained

The England international won five trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, with his most productive season being the 2019-20 campaign, where he made 43 appearances and scored eight goals.

In an interview with The Athletic this summer, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed why he parted ways with the Reds two years ago. He said: "It was never said. I obviously got the picture. I got told before they released the statement: 'Just so you know, we're putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving'. And I was like, 'Oh, OK. Thanks'. But there was nothing official at any point before. It was just... the silence was enough to know what the situation was. I want to be the best person to everyone around me and a good person to have around the lads, the staff, stuff like that.

"You just expect certain things to be told - whether it's good, bad, whatever, that's how the game goes. The lack of communication was a bit surprising. [He and Klopp] had a good relationship. There was never any falling-out or anything like that. I understand as a manager it's not easy to navigate every player's needs, but when I was playing, I definitely enjoyed him a lot more than when I wasn't even on the bench! But that's how it goes."