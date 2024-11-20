'I wish!' - Outsider for Match of the Day job hilariously responds to tongue-in-cheek backing to replace outgoing Gary Lineker on flagship BBC show
Former Football League Show presenter Manish Bhasin doesn't appear set to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day, despite fan demand.
- Lineker to leave MOTD at the end of the season
- Chapman & Scott among replacement contenders
- Fans call for Bhasin to take on the flagship role