'Feels like one club again' - Man Utd Women's boss Marc Skinner hails impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS as he defends training facilities
Manchester United Women's manager Marc Skinner claimed that it "feels like one club again" as he hailed the impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS.
- Ratcliffe in charge of sporting affairs at Man Utd
- Women's team moved into temporary buildings at Carrington
- Skinner believes it is an upgrade for his side