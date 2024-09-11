Marc Skinner GFX Getty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Feels like one club again' - Man Utd Women's boss Marc Skinner hails impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS as he defends training facilities

Manchester United WomenWSLWomen's football

Manchester United Women's manager Marc Skinner claimed that it "feels like one club again" as he hailed the impact of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS.

  • Ratcliffe in charge of sporting affairs at Man Utd
  • Women's team moved into temporary buildings at Carrington
  • Skinner believes it is an upgrade for his side
