'Not good news' - Arsenal legend explains why he wants Tottenham to avoid 'shocking' Premier League relegation

While many Arsenal supporters are currently enjoying the sight of Tottenham languishing in the relegation zone, Lauren has taken a different stance. The former Cameroon defender believes that the disappearance of the north London derby from the calendar would be a negative for the Gunners and the league as a whole.

“As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season, and that is the north London derby against Tottenham,” Lauren told CasinoWizard. “It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general. It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue. Tottenham relegation would be a big shock to the Premier League but preferably, I would see them stay up and we take some points off them again next season.”