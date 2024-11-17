'It's not done and dusted just yet!' - Roy Keane fires warning to Taylor Harwood-Bellis after watching future son-in-law score for England against Ireland
Roy Keane joked about his future son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis, following his goal against Ireland on his England debut.
- Roy Keane hilariously warns the Southampton defender
- Harwood-Bellis set to marry Keane's daughter Leah
- England star scored on debut against Ireland