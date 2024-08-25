Noni Madueke warned he may need 'bodyguards' to leave Wolves as fans lose their minds over Chelsea star hitting stunning hat-trick just hours after 'everything about this place is sh*t' Instagram gaffe
NBA star Josh Hart was among those to react after Chelsea winger Noni Madueke smashed a hat-trick past Wolves hours after slating the city online.
- Striker bagged 14-minute hat-trick at Molineux
- Madueke had described Wolverhampton as 'sh*t'
- Social media users react with glee