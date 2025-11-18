No away fans allowed at Camp Nou as Barcelona inform Athletic Club they cannot send tickets

Barca have told Athletic Club that they cannot allocate any away tickets for Saturday’s La Liga meeting at the newly reopened Camp Nou, citing safety limitations under the stadium’s temporary operating licence. The match marks Barca’s first competitive fixture at their historic home since May 2023, but the main headline is the unprecedented restriction placed on visiting fans as the club navigates partial-capacity regulations.

Athletic Club confirmed the development in an official communication, stating: “FC Barcelona will not be able to send away tickets to Athletic Bilbao.” The Basque side detailed the reasons supplied by Barca, who explained that the current Phase 1B licence “does not allow for the guarantee of separation, control, and minimum protection conditions required by regulations for hosting visiting fans.” According to Barcelona, the necessary sectorisation measures are still under construction and will only be completed in the coming weeks.

The club are reopening Camp Nou in stages after two seasons at Montjuic, with 45,401 seats authorised for this first phase. However, the reopened sections, Tribune, South Goal and Lateral stand, remain structurally incomplete, preventing the segregation of supporters. For all the excitement surrounding the return to the stadium, this regulatory hurdle has forced the Catalans club to deny Athletic’s travelling contingent an allocation.