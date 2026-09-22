Nicolo Tresoldi remains undecided on international future as Italy and Germany battle for Club Brugge star

Germany under-21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo confirmed the striker's dilemma following direct discussions regarding his long-term allegiances. While maintaining that the final verdict rests entirely with the player, Di Salvo welcomed the attacker's continued willingness to feature for his youth side in the interim.

Revealing the details of their private exchange to Kicker, Di Salvo explained: "This is not a question that needs to be asked of me, but I have spoken to him and he said that he still can't make a decision."

Welcoming Tresoldi's immediate commitment to remain with the junior setup, the manager added: "And that is a great sign for us."