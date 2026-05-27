AFP
'Neymar is our idol' - Vinicius Junior 'very happy' to see Brazil icon make 2026 World Cup squad after 'suffering so much'
A hero returns to the Selecao
Neymar’s inclusion in the final roster for North America comes after a turbulent period for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ace. Speaking in an interview with CazeTV, Vinicius admitted that the road back was paved with uncertainty and private heartache for the 34-year-old. The attacker has dealt with significant time away from the fold, leading to doubts over whether he would ever represent his country on the biggest stage again.
"I talked to Neymar at every call-up and he always said: 'F*ck, Ancelotti hasn't called me up again. I'm really sad.' But I always told that the manager trusted him, that when the time came, he would take Ney," Vinicius said.
"Neymar is our idol, I've always been very fond of him, he's always defended me a lot, I've followed him since the start of his career and I'm happy for him. After the injuries, after suffering so much, he can return to the national team and have one last chance with an excellent group."
- AFP
Dismissing injury concerns
Despite his selection, questions have persisted regarding Neymar’s physical readiness. The forward recently dealt with a calf issue that raised eyebrows among the Brazilian media, but he has been quick to downplay any suggestions that his tournament could be at risk. He was spotted in the stands for a recent Santos match, appearing relaxed despite the swirling rumours about his fitness.
When pressed on whether his physical condition was a cause for alarm, the veteran forward was typicaly direct. He barked, "what's the problem?" when asked if his calf could hinder his performance at the upcoming World Cup. It appears his confidence is shared by his team-mates, who view his presence as vital for their pursuit of a sixth title.
Endrick's teenage tension
Vinicius also lifted the lid on the atmosphere within the dressing room regarding the younger generation, specifically the rising star Endrick. The 19-year-old was said to be desperate to secure his place on the plane, constantly checking in with his senior colleagues for reassurance. Making a World Cup squad at such a tender age is a rare feat, and the pressure clearly weighed on the youngster's shoulders.
"He was always pestering me, asking me if he was going to go, if he wasn't going to go, what I thought... I told him: 'Relax, man. You're going, you'll be there with us.' He's very young and playing in his first World Cup at 19 is not something everyone gets to do," Vinicius revealed.
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Final preparations for North America
Brazil are now shifting their focus toward their final warm-up matches before the tournament begins in earnest. The Selecao are scheduled to face Panama and Egypt in friendlies to fine-tune their tactics and ensure the squad is fully integrated. With Neymar back in the mix and the likes of Vinicius and Endrick providing world-class support, expectations are sky-high for the South American giants.
The medical staff are expected to manage Neymar's workload carefully during the initial training sessions at Granja Comary. While the icon remains adamant that he is physically ready, the coaching staff will be keen to avoid any late setbacks before their opening match against Morocco on June 13. For Vinicius and the rest of the squad, having their idol back on the pitch is the ultimate morale boost as they chase global glory.