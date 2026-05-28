Neymar has a deadline! Brazil to make key decision after talisman suffers fresh calf injury upon joining Carlo Ancelotti's squad ahead of World Cup

According to a report from Torcedores, Ancelotti has spoken directly with the forward, who agreed to join the group even if relegated to a less prominent role. The technical committee is following strict protocols alongside Santos professionals and the player's personal staff to accelerate his muscle recovery before the tournament begins.

FIFA rules permit injury replacements up to 24 hours before the opening match, prompting the CBF to use the friendly against Egypt in the United States on June 6 as the ultimate benchmark to decide whether he remains or is dropped.