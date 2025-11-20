Getty
Neymar issues public apology after giving away controversial penalty vs Mirassol as Santos remain mired in relegation dogfight
Drop zone: Neymar trying to steer Santos towards safety
While turning from hero to villain in the space of an hour, Neymar was able to help Santos to what could be another priceless point. Their meeting with Mirassol ended 1-1. Stalemate on home soil has put little distance between them and the drop zone, but a one-point advantage continues to be held over Vitoria.
Santos sit 16th in the table, with collective heads just above water. They have just four fixtures left to take in this season. Neymar will be desperate to see them to safety, as questions continue to be asked of his future.
Eventful outing: Neymar scored & conceded a penalty
The 33-year-old returned to his roots in January, with a second stint at his boyhood club being agreed after seeing his lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up. Having spent 12 months on the sidelines with ACL damage, injury issues have been difficult to shake in South America.
Neymar has, however, figured in Santos’ last four fixtures and remains a talismanic presence. He got them off to the perfect start against Mirassol. He also thought that a chance to step up to the spot himself had been earned when Alvaro Barreal was felled inside the area. The referee awarded a spot-kick, but Santos’ Argentine striker was offside.
Neymar was then involved in more penalty drama on the hour mark. Reinaldo took a tumble under pressure from Neymar, who swung a leg at the ball long after it had gone. The match referee was called to review the incident on a pitchside monitor.
He determined that Neymar’s challenge was reckless and poorly timed, as he kicked through the legs of Reinaldo. The Mirassol full-back stepped up from 12 yards himself and, despite Gabriel Brazao getting a touch to his effort, was able to bring the scores level.
What Neymar said in penalty concession apology
The game finished tied, meaning that the points were shared. Neymar was happy enough with that outcome, but felt the need to apologise for his penalty concession on social media - with more questions being asked of the match officials in Brazilian football.
He posted on Instagram: “We face one of the best teams in the championship… We gave everything to try for victory and I think we deserved it a lot. Congratulations to the team and the fans who once again made it a beautiful party! We continue together at this final stage, every point, every detail will be important!
“Note: sorry about the penalty... There are so many different criteria that I don't even know what to say, just accept! THE FIGHT DOESN'T STOP, GO SANTOS !!”
No.10 role & Messi reunion: What next for Neymar?
Carlo Ancelotti will have been among the interested observers of Neymar’s latest outing. The Italian coach, who has continued to overlook Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer when it comes to an international recall, has spoken of wanting to see Neymar deployed as a No.10 by his domestic employers.
He has said: “I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position.”
That was the case for Neymar against Mirassol. Further appearances in that playmaking post will give him the chance to catch the eye. His contract is, however, running down towards free agency at the end of the calendar year.
Having been linked with other teams in South America, a reunion with former ‘MSN’ Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in MLS with Inter Miami has also been speculated on.
