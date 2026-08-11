Next Mohamed Salah? Why the heir to Egyptian King’s crown will not be under ‘pressure’ as Reds legend John Barnes reacts to Trabzonspor decision

Liverpool were expected to spend big on bringing in a ready-made replacement for Salah. That has not been the case, with £34.5 million ($47m) being invested in the potential of Spain international Victor Munoz.

Could household names be put off by the prospect of being constantly compared to the man that went before them on the Reds’ right wing? When that question was put to Barnes, the two-time First Division title winner said: “They're not going to be necessarily compared to Mo because they will be playing in a different way. Because of course a new manager plays in a different style.

“New managers play you in that role, but you're going to create for somebody else to score rather than score yourself. You're not filling Mo's shoes. You're playing differently. So you're not coming to be Mo Salah, you're coming to be yourself.

“And if you sign someone to play in that role, unless you're going to sign a Mo Salah lookalike or a playalike, which I don't think you're going to, then you're not coming there to do what Mo did.

“So if you can create goals and not score goals and the team's still winning, that's what you're there to do. You're not there to replace Mo.

“The whole team has to play in a better way because when Mo was there last year, we didn't play particularly well or finish anywhere. That's what you're coming to do. You're not replacing Mo Salah from five years ago who scored lots of goals. So yeah, I don't think that any player coming to Liverpool would be under pressure to do that.”