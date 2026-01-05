Next Man Utd manager: Enzo Maresca, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Ruben Amorim's potential permanent successors - ranked

After his final game in charge, a credible 1-1 draw at rivals Leeds United, Amorim couldn't help himself, targeting his superiors in a rant that he wanted to be "the manager, not the coach". Though United claim his firing was more down to results, even with a mediocre team sitting a modest sixth in the Premier League table, do you think we'd really be here talking about Amorim's replacements if he just kept quiet in that press conference instead of running his mouth?
Darren Fletcher is now in charge of the first team on an interim basis, with a caretaker reportedly then coming in until the end of the season, while the club search for a permanent replacement. But who should that person be? Who could United get that's happy to be the head coach, not the manager? GOAL ranks the top contenders: