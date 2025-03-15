'Can hardly comprehend!' - Newcastle star insists Carabao Cup victory would change the lives of Magpies squad as they prepare for Liverpool showdown
Fabian Schar has emphasised the importance of ending Newcastle's long trophy drought with a win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
- Newcastle haven't won domestic trophy in 70 years
- Schar admits bringing success to city is his 'greatest wish'
- Wembley clash is Magpies' second final in three years