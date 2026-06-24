'Newcastle must be laughing!' - Barcelona urged to 'check if the ink's dry' on Anthony Gordon's contract after 'poor' World Cup display for England

Gordon started for Thomas Tuchel's side in their 0-0 draw on Tuesday night but was substituted after 65 minutes. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jamie O'Hara did not hold back in his assessment of the performance and insisted that Marcus Rashford must take his place in the starting lineup.

O'Hara said: "Gordon was poor. I don't care what anyone says. He was poor, nowhere near it and he's got to be better. Marcus Rashford has to start. I know there was talk about Rashford having a niggle or whatever, but he's come on and made a big impact. You can't start Gordon over Rashford. Rashford is a better player than Gordon."