VIDEO: 'Shut the f*ck up!' - New Chelsea coach involved in HEATED brawl as Xabi Alonso forced to intervene

Alonso found himself in the thick of the action for all the wrong reasons during Chelsea’s latest pre-season outing, as he was forced to physically restrain his own coaching staff. The incident was sparked just past the hour mark when Johor Darul Ta'zim defender Antonio Glauder lunged into a dangerous tackle from behind on Blues striker Liam Delap, who had already converted two penalties earlier in the match.

New set-piece coach MacPhee, recently recruited from Aston Villa, was the most vocal in his disapproval. The Scottish coach was spotted storming toward the opposition bench to confront the JDT staff. According to video footage of the incident, the new Chelsea coach was allegedly caught yelling "shut the f*** up" at his counterparts.



