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Nestor Lorenzo hints at James Rodriguez successor as Colombia prepare to hand over iconic No. 10 shirt
Cafeteros enter fresh era
The uncertainty surrounding Colombia's iconic shirt has finally been put to rest following their legendary captain's international retirement on September 15. Bringing an end to a 131-cap career, the midfield maestro's exit initially sparked speculation over whether the number 10 would be temporarily shelved. However, head coach Lorenzo made it clear that the jersey will be immediately handed to the next generation to preserve the team's creative tradition on the pitch.
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Lorenzo addresses shirt succession
Speaking at the squad announcement, the Argentine tactician insisted that the legendary jersey remains in circulation and is ready to be earned by emerging talent. Brushing aside talk of retiring the shirt with his trademark humour, Lorenzo said: "I was thinking of calling up 'El Pibe' [Carlos] Valderrama (laughs).
"The number 10 shirt will certainly be worn, and it is a shirt of great honour for Colombia, but there are players capable of wearing it and performing well. We see the raw talent is there, and the next '10' will soon emerge to win the fans' hearts all over again."
Playmakers vie for mantle
With Juan Fernando Quintero also stepping aside from international duty, the creative mantle now falls to an exciting pool of attacking midfielders under Lorenzo's charge. Energetic youngster Yaser Asprilla stands out as a prime candidate to pull the strings alongside experienced operator Jhon Arias and fresh face Juan Manuel Rengifo. The official heir to James' vacated shirt will be formally revealed once the squad gathers in training camp ahead of their upcoming friendlies.
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Preparations begin for friendlies
A demanding run of exhibition matches against Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru will offer an early gauge of Colombia's tactical balance in the post-James era. The encounters represent a vital proving ground for the chosen number 10 to step out of the legend's shadow. Lorenzo will look to use the camp to bed down his creative core before the serious business resumes.
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