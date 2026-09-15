James Rodríguez called time on his Colombia career on Tuesday, confirming his retirement from international football. The 35-year-old brings the curtain down on more than a decade with Los Cafeteros.

He leaves behind an indelible mark, none more so than his stunning campaign at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. With that, the former Real Madrid man closes a glorious chapter and steps off the international stage with his head held high after years of service.

Rodríguez broke the news to Colombian fans in an emotional message across his social media accounts, writing: "The moment has come. Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear, and every dream we shared together. Representing the Colombian national team was one of the greatest honours of my life. Thank you Colombia, and forever."

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In all, James won 131 caps for Colombia, scoring 31 goals and setting up 43 more. He featured at three World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2026, contributing 6 goals and 4 assists across those tournaments.

Brazil 2014 remains the high point. He claimed the Golden Boot and won goal of the tournament for his strike against Uruguay in the round of 16, then drove Colombia to the quarter-finals before the hosts ended their run.

The Copa América also bears his imprint. He steered Colombia to the 2024 final and to third place in 2016, playing 14 matches in the competition and registering one goal and 8 assists.