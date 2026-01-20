Getty/GOAL
'Neither an assassin nor a bad person' - Luis Enrique defends 'exceptional' Brahim Diaz after Morocco & Real Madrid star's 'bizarre' Panenka penalty in AFCON final
PSG boss calls for perspective after 'bizarre' miss costs Morocco
The fallout from Sunday’s chaotic AFCON final in Rabat continues to dominate the footballing landscape, with Diaz at the centre of a storm following his decision to chip a decisive stoppage-time penalty. The miss proved fatal for Morocco’s hopes of lifting the trophy on home soil, as Senegal survived the scare to win 1-0 in extra time thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye. However, amidst the torrent of criticism directed at the 25-year-old, his former national team manager Luis Enrique has stepped in to offer a much-needed voice of reason.
Speaking during his press conference on Monday, the PSG boss addressed the incident directly. While he conceded that the execution of the spot-kick, which was easily gathered by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, was "bizarre" and "hard to accept" for Moroccan fans, he urged the public to remember the human element involved. Diaz had been forced to wait a staggering length of time to take the penalty due to Senegal’s protests and a temporary walk-off, a delay that undoubtedly ramped up the psychological pressure.
"Everyone can see that. But this is a sport, nothing else. Nothing happens whether you win or lose," Luis Enrique stated philosophically. "The important thing is the value that you can give to young people, without exaggerating. He is neither an assassin nor a bad person. You have to respect how difficult it is to be a young player. It's a difficult time. There's a lot of pressure."
Zidane and Ramos comparisons: The fine line between genius and failure
Luis Enrique went further in his defence of the Real Madrid forward by contextualising the Panenka technique within the history of the game's greats. The Spanish coach pointed out that Diaz is far from the first player to attempt the audacious chip on the biggest stage, noting that the narrative surrounding the technique is entirely dependent on whether the ball crosses the line. When it works, it is hailed as a stroke of genius; when it fails, it is labelled as arrogance.
"I remember Zinedine Zidane, who is a football God, did a Panenka during a World Cup," Enrique recalled, referencing the French legend's goal in the 2006 final against Italy. "I also remember Sergio Ramos who took a Panenka during a very important game. Lots of players have done it."
The former Barcelona boss highlighted the hypocrisy often found in football analysis. "When you score that type of penalty, nobody says anything and everybody applauds," he argued. "But when you miss, there are lots of negative opinions about that player, and he is a magnificent player."
Sergio Ramos sends message of support
The support for Diaz was not limited to his former international manager. Ramos, a player who knows exactly what it takes to shoulder the burden of pressure at Real Madrid, also reached out publicly to comfort his former team-mate. The former defender, who famously missed a penalty against Bayern Munich in the Champions League before redeeming himself with a Panenka against Portugal at Euro 2012, offered words of wisdom regarding resilience.
Taking to social media, the Spain legend wrote: "Keep your head held high, brother. Football always offers a chance for revenge, and you've given us so much more than what slipped away today..."
The intervention from Ramos carries significant weight. As one of the most decorated players in history, his endorsement of Diaz’s character and contribution helps to counter the narrative that the forward "disrespected" the game. Ramos’s message reinforces the idea that longevity and overall contribution to the team far outweigh a singular moment of failure, urging Diaz to use the pain of Rabat as fuel for future success.
A personal connection: Enrique backs 'exceptional' character
The PSG coach's defence of Diaz is rooted in a personal relationship that predates the player's decision to switch allegiance to Morocco. It was Enrique who handed Diaz his senior international debut for Spain in a friendly against Lithuania in 2021, having also monitored his progress through the Spanish youth ranks. Although Diaz eventually chose to represent the Atlas Lions, the PSG manager clearly retains a deep respect for his ability and his personality.
"He is an exceptional player and a very good person," Luis Enrique insisted, doubling down on his character assessment. "It's very unfair to see that."
