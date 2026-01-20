'Neither an assassin nor a bad person' - Luis Enrique defends 'exceptional' Brahim Diaz after Morocco & Real Madrid star's 'bizarre' Panenka penalty in AFCON final

The fallout from Sunday’s chaotic AFCON final in Rabat continues to dominate the footballing landscape, with Diaz at the centre of a storm following his decision to chip a decisive stoppage-time penalty. The miss proved fatal for Morocco’s hopes of lifting the trophy on home soil, as Senegal survived the scare to win 1-0 in extra time thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye. However, amidst the torrent of criticism directed at the 25-year-old, his former national team manager Luis Enrique has stepped in to offer a much-needed voice of reason.

Speaking during his press conference on Monday, the PSG boss addressed the incident directly. While he conceded that the execution of the spot-kick, which was easily gathered by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, was "bizarre" and "hard to accept" for Moroccan fans, he urged the public to remember the human element involved. Diaz had been forced to wait a staggering length of time to take the penalty due to Senegal’s protests and a temporary walk-off, a delay that undoubtedly ramped up the psychological pressure.

"Everyone can see that. But this is a sport, nothing else. Nothing happens whether you win or lose," Luis Enrique stated philosophically. "The important thing is the value that you can give to young people, without exaggerating. He is neither an assassin nor a bad person. You have to respect how difficult it is to be a young player. It's a difficult time. There's a lot of pressure."