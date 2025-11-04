Getty/GOAL
Nani predicts Cristiano Ronaldo will retire immediately if he leads Portugal to 2026 World Cup glory & backs ex-Man Utd team-mate to emulate David Beckham as MLS franchise owner
Ronaldo contract: Deal at Al-Nassr through to 2027
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is committed to a deal in the Middle East through to the summer of 2027. Those terms will take him beyond the age of 42, with the evergreen frontman showing no sign of slowing down.
He has made it his mission to reach 1,000 career goals, with that target now well within reach, and is expected to lead Portugal into another major tournament next summer - with CR7 having already earned 225 caps for his country and scored 143 goals.
World Cup win: Would Ronaldo retire with global crown?
If Ronaldo were to land a global crown on American soil, then his medal collection would be complete - much like eternal rival Lionel Messi. Nani believes that record-shattering boots will be hung up if the most prestigious prize in international football is captured.
The ex-United winger told Covers.com: “I think this World Cup is very important for Cristiano Ronaldo. If he can play and win, that will be the perfect end to his career. I think that will be the time he says, ‘I'm happy, I'm retired now. I'll just drink my coffee and my tea and have peace. I don't want any more training sessions. I don't want anything to do with football.’
“But yeah, he will give his best to help the country, as he's always been doing. I think he's motivated, you can see the way he's been playing. So I think it will be a great season for him as well, and then probably we'll have a chance. We've got a chance.
“I think he needs the team to help. He needs to be connected with the team to help the team as well, because it's very important. He can score goals. His presence on the field and with the team is very important to help the team have the confidence to perform.
“All the players around him need to be at their best, because if all the players around him are at their best, with no problems in their heads, and then perform for him and help him to achieve his targets as well, and he does the same thing, I think we'll have a great chance.”
American dream: Ronaldo could follow Beckham to MLS
Speculation is already raging regarding Ronaldo’s retirement plans, with it being suggested that - rather than move into coaching - he could look to build his own empire. Nani, who represented Orlando City in his playing days, has suggested that CR7 may look to chase the American dream like another iconic former Red Devils No.7.
Nani added: “He is a superstar. Everyone knows Cristiano. He's played in different countries, always shown his quality and made an impact on every team. In the MLS, it would be even better because people love superstars, the show, and goals, and he's the man for that.
“Could Cristiano Ronaldo become a club owner like David Beckham? I think Cristiano can do whatever he wants. Whatever he decides will be successful. He has the ability to impact people and make them follow and trust him. So I believe what he decides and chooses will be perfect.”
What next for Ronaldo? Future plans on & off the field
Beckham is currently a co-owner at Inter Miami. That role is allowing him to work with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has penned a new contract in South Florida that will take him through the 2028 MLS season.
Ronaldo has been urged to join his fellow GOAT in the United States on a regular basis, but he remains committed to helping grow the game in Saudi Arabia. He may play on beyond 2027, with a return to his roots at Sporting being mooted, but there is no suggestion that he is planning an imminent switch to the U.S.
