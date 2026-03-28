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Donny Afroni

'Crazy idea!' - Why Mohamed Salah won't complete sensational return to Roma

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M. Salah
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Mohamed Salah’s future remains the subject of intense speculation as his time at Liverpool winds down, but a romantic return to the Italian capital appears to be off the table. Despite emotional ties to the Giallorossi, the financial reality of modern Serie A has turned a potential reunion into nothing more than a fantasy while the Egyptian King is being courted by the riches of the Middle East and the allure of North America.

  • A nostalgic link to the Giallorossi

    The bond between Salah and Roma remains incredibly strong, nearly a decade after he swapped the Italian capital for Merseyside. During his two-year stint with the Giallorossi from 2015 to 2017, the forward became a fan favourite and established himself as one of Europe's premier attacking talents. With his departure from Anfield now a reality, reports in England suggest that Roma are among the options being weighed up by the 33-year-old. The idea of Salah returning home to where his global ascent began is a dream for many Roma fans, but the transition from sentimental desire to a formal contract is fraught with complications.

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    Tactical fit under Gasperini

    From a purely sporting perspective, Salah would be a dream addition for Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical setup. Despite the presence of Matias Soule and the uncertain future of Paulo Dybala, Salah’s intelligence and explosive pace would provide a devastating edge to the Roma attack. Gasperini has previously noted the "same footballing language" shared by his creative players, and Salah would undoubtedly flourish in such an environment.

  • The financial barrier at the Olimpico

    While reports in the British media have sparked excitement among the Roma faithful, the economic figures involved suggest the move is a non-starter. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Friedkin ownership group has implemented a rigorous new financial framework designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the club. Central to this new strategy is a strict internal salary cap of €4m per season for any new arrivals. When contrasted with Salah’s current earnings at Liverpool, which sit at approximately €20m gross per year, the "immense gap" becomes impossible to bridge, with Gazzetta ultimately branding any move for the Egyptian a "crazy idea".

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    Competition from Saudi Arabia and MLS

    While Roma struggles with the numbers, global competitors are ready to pounce. Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are reportedly prepared to match or even exceed Salah’s current Liverpool wages. Teams from Major League Soccer could also come into the equation, with expansion side San Diego FC showing immense interest in making Salah their marquee signing. While the lifestyle in the United States is appealing, the distance from his native Egypt reportedly remains a drawback for a player who remains deeply connected to his roots.

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