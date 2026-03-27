‘Superstar’ question casts doubt over Mohamed Salah joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - with alternative Saudi Pro League landing spot mooted for Liverpool icon

While the Saudi Pro League is the primary destination, a move to Al-Nassr is shrouded in doubt due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports. Despite the Portuguese icon calling for more recruitment, questions remain over whether he wants another global superstar sharing the spotlight in Riyadh.

Internal squad dynamics make the move a complicated prospect for the PIF-controlled club. According to reports, other big Saudi clubs may offer an easier fit for Salah, as competition for his signature intensifies among the league's elite clubs.