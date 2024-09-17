Mohamed Salah tipped to leave Liverpool for free next summer with 'endless exciting clubs' keen to sign him as ex-Reds defender claims Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Anfield
Mohamed Salah is being tipped to leave Liverpool as a free agent in 2025, with an “endless list” of “exciting” clubs ready to sign the Egyptian star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Egyptian into final year of his contract
- Linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League
- Defenders also yet to extend their deals