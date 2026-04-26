Has Mohamed Salah played his last game for Liverpool? Injury update from Egypt national team director as 257-goal forward prepares to hit free agency

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his frustration after the match, noting that losing such an influential figure is a massive blow to the squad's dynamics for the final hurdles of the season. The Dutchman highlighted Salah's character, admitting that the forward's insistence on leaving the pitch immediately was a clear sign that the damage was significant.

"Another win and another injury," Slot told the BBC. "It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo [Salah] to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait and see how bad it is."