Getty/GOAL
'He's thrown Liverpool under the bus!' - Mohamed Salah told he's 'absolutely destroying his legacy' with shocking outburst against Arne Slot & Co as Egyptian is torn to shreds by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney
Legend status: Salah's remarkable record at Liverpool
Salah has earned legend status on Merseyside, with 250 goals recorded for Liverpool through 420 appearances. He has won two domestic titles and a Champions League crown with the Reds, collecting PFA Player of the Year and Golden Boot honours along the way.
A new two-year contract was signed during the summer of 2025, with that agreement set to take Salah to a decade of loyal service. Questions are now being asked of whether he will make it beyond January 2026.
After being benched for a third successive game, as he was left watching on as Liverpool squandered two more points in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds, Salah admitted that his working relationship with Arne Slot has broken down. He has hinted at bidding farewell to Reds fans during a home date with Brighton on Saturday - before he heads off on Africa Cup of Nations duty.
- AFP
Tarnishing his legacy: Rooney reacts to Salah rant
Rooney is among those to have been left stunned by the shocking episode, with the ex-England captain saying on his latest BBC podcast: “Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'. Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team. It needs to be sorted out quickly either way.”
Rooney went on to say of Salah speaking out in public, with his comments dividing opinion among a fan base that have taken him to their hearts: “He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool. It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He's gone about it all wrong.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Earn your spot: Salah told no position is guaranteed
Salah has claimed that he should not have to “go every day fighting for my position because I earned it”. Rooney believes no player should adopt that mentality, with every place having to be earned - especially at the very highest level.
He added on The Wayne Rooney Show: “Time catches up with all of us, and this season he hasn't looked as his best, at his sharpest. You want to see him roll his sleeves up and say 'ok then, I'll show you'.
“To have the arrogance to say he doesn't have to earn his place because he has already earned his place, you need to be at your best every week to try and stay in the team. If I was one of his team-mates, I wouldn't be happy at all with what he said because this is where Liverpool need him most. If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words.
“He's been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, but this was disrespectful to his team-mates, manager and fans. I would imagine he will be very quiet around the training ground and that will bring a negative energy in itself to the new players Arne has bedded in. I am sure over the next couple of years he will regret saying what he has.”
- GOAL
Fighting fires: Another issue for Slot to contend with
Liverpool are reportedly considering leaving Salah out of their travelling squad for a Champions League clash with Serie A giants Inter on Tuesday. It could be that he is left at home to reflect on his actions and whether the matter could have been handled differently.
Slot will likely be quizzed on the issue at his pre-match press conference in Italy, with the Dutch tactician being left with another fire to fight after finding positive results hard to come by of late - with the reigning Premier League champions struggling for consistency as a collective.
Advertisement