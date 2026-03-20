Mikey Moore to stay at Rangers? Ex-Scotland star explains why Tottenham relegation battle & club's next manager will decide wonderkid’s future

Ex-Gers striker Gray, talking exclusively via BetSelect.co.uk, told GOAL of what makes Moore special and why Scottish Premiership giants will be eager to keep him on: “He's terrific. I know they love him up there, and he's had a huge effect at the club with his talent.

“Has he surprised me? I saw bits of him, obviously, in Tottenham. Bits of him, but not a lot, if I'm being totally honest with you. Not a lot, so I was unsure what to expect, but I think he's been brilliant.

“It's been a great loan deal. Sadly, it's just a loan deal. I do think that if I'm Tottenham, and I look at the state of the club at the moment, if they go down, there's a possibility they could, regardless if they scrape up, is he the type of player they'd want back at 18? Might they say, ‘well, you're 18, so we'll leave you there if you want to stay, you like it, we'll leave you there another year’.

“I think a lot depends on Mikey Moore and the coach that they have, who they get in. Because the coach might think, ‘no, I want him to continue his progress, he can have another year at Rangers’. Or he might say, ‘no, I need that talent now, I'm going to use him, I'm going to utilise him’.

“If he's going to take him back and not play him, what's the point? It's a waste. So I think the new coach appointment in Tottenham is a big factor in whether Mikey Moore stays at Ibrox or not. Obviously, from my point of view, I hope he does.”