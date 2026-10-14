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'That's for him!' - Mikel Arteta dedicates Arsenal's 3-0 Champions League win over Lille to special figure who is 'going to live forever' at the club
Gunners honour iconic club servant
The Spanish tactician dedicated his side's three-goal Champions League triumph to the club's late life president, who passed away on Monday aged 92. Having served for nine decades, the legendary figure played an instrumental role in relocating the Gunners from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. Fittingly at the venue he helped build, a seven-minute second-half blitz from Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka sealed the perfect tribute in his memory.
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Emotional boss hails enduring legacy
Victory over the Ligue 1 outfit carried added emotion for Arteta, who had learned of Friar's passing via a morning phone call from managing director Richard Garlick. Speaking after the final whistle, Arteta said: "That's for him. I'm sure that he has enjoyed the win, the manner that the team played. I know that he was very, very proud about the position of the club right now, the players that we have and the unity and the connection that we have built.
"It's a really sad day. When I woke up, I received a call from Richard Garlick to let me know that Ken had passed away. I had the honour to meet him, to spend time with him, to learn from him.
"There are people that fulfil their role in a football club and there are very, very few that are able to translate his aura, his personality, his love for the club, to build an identity, to build a culture, to build values and to have the vision for what was next for this football club and to have that incredible mind to create what he has created for the club."
Humble character shaped north London
Beyond being a lifelong supporter, Friar left a lasting impression on everyone at the club through his humility and remarkable energy behind the scenes. Reflecting on the 92-year-old's unique character, Arteta added: "His legacy is enormous; it was an absolute pleasure to spend time with him. He's going to be missed, but the good thing is that he's left a legacy. He's going to live forever with this football club and everybody that has come across him.
"He never wanted to take credit for anything. He was super focused and thorough in a lot of things. He could joke; the energy that he had at his age was something incredible and that's what made him so special, unique."
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Imperious momentum faces stern examination
A memorable night that also featured an Emirates Stadium return for 40-year-old striker Olivier Giroud extended Arsenal's winning streak in the league phase to 14 matches since their last defeat against Inter Milan in November 2024. Having now racked up nine wins from 10 outings across all competitions this term, the Gunners will quickly turn their attention to facing Nottingham Forest this weekend. A sterner test of their continental credentials then awaits next Wednesday when they travel to Germany to take on Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.
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