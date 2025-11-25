Mikel Arteta told Arsenal have their 'strongest ever squad' since the Emirates era began as Gunners legend reveals why he's confident Premier League title drought will finally end this season

Quizzed on whether Arteta has to deliver, with there no more excuses to be found in the title-chasing stakes, Arsenal legend Winterburn - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I don’t think there have been any excuses from Arteta and the club. If you want to look at it ruthlessly over the last three seasons, we just haven’t been quite good enough. We have made huge strides, there is no doubt about that. I believe this is the strongest squad that Arsenal have ever had at the Emirates - in terms of its depth. We are seeing that. We have got some huge injuries, but the players that have come in have done exceptionally well and the team are just rolling out the results.

“I think there has been a little bit of frustration there at times with supporters feeling that we should have done business last season. I don’t know if I completely agree with that, people saying we could have had a big push for the title last season by signing a striker. I’m not so sure. I never felt comfortable last year when we were trying to play catch-up on Liverpool. I felt Liverpool looked like a machine that were not going to give you many chances. With Arsenal, with the injuries, they weren’t quite good enough to close that gap. If you look at some of the stats as well, it might tell you a different story to just buying a striker and fixing the problem. I don’t think that would have been the case. We have come up short in the last three seasons. We have been very close. The players that we have added to the squad this season gives me huge belief that we will be very, very difficult to beat.”

