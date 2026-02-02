AFP
Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal looking for late January transfer after losing Mikel Merino to injury
Arsenal offer Merino update
Merino has scored six goals for Arsenal this season but may not feature again until May after being ruled out with a foot injury. Arteta has offered an update on the injury, with Merino now set to undergo surgery. He told reporters: "It is a very rare injury so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery, how it reacts daily, obviously monitor it throughout the weeks post surgery and see. I know Mikel is going to do absolutely everything he possibility can to come back as quick as possible. But as well you have to respect the healing process and the fact it is an injury which is quite rare."
Arteta talks transfers
Arteta was also asked if the injury meant that Arsenal could make a late dip into the transfer window. He replied: "When you lose a big player like this in the squad with four months to go and all the competitions to play for, you need to look and we need to do everything we possibly can to see if we have a player that is available. If we don't, ok, we keep what we have. At this level, especially for four months, you have to bring a player who has the capacity to adapt immediately and impact the team. That's not easy but if it was easy, we wouldn't be here so we need to find solutions and try. We had the news a few days ago and obviously we are always active in every window we have just in case something happens. We had the departure of Ethan [Nwaneri] to Marseille [on loan] I believe for the right reasons, for the club, player and the team. And then the news of Mikel was very unexpected, especially for such a long time. We are actively looking at options. We will continue to do that. I think we are on it, and it's our responsibility, when we are playing for what we are playing, to give ourselves the best opportunity and chance to look at the market, every option, evaluate them, and then make a decision whether we do something, if it's possible."
Arsenal linked with Tonali
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, but it has been reported that the Magpies are unwilling to sell the Italy international. The Gunners have already spent big to bolster their squad for the 2025-26 season in the summer, bringing in a host of players including Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Piero Hincapie, and Martin Zubimendi. The signings have helped fire Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table, into the last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup.
What comes next?
Arsenal have precious little time to make any more signings, with the transfer window due to shut at 7pm in the UK. The Gunners then return to action on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, leading 3-2 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.
