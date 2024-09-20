'I witnessed two of the best saves of my career' - Mikel Arteta astonished by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's heroics against Atalanta in Champions League stalemate
Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his heroics against Atalanta in their Champions League stalemate.
- Arsenal lucky to escape with a point
- Raya pulled off a stunning double save from a penalty
- Arteta in awe of Raya's shot-stopping skills