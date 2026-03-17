'How did you come up with this?!' - Micky van de Ven hits back at claims Tottenham stars don't care about Premier League relegation threat

With Tottenham sitting dangerously close to West Ham and Nottingham Forest in the table, the defender is terrified that fabricated news will alienate their loyal fanbase. He issued a heartfelt plea to supporters, assuring them that survival is the sole focus. He stressed: "People just make things up and it's frustrating for us because it brings so much more trouble. The fans then start to believe this or start saying: 'Oh the guys do not care anymore. What's going to happen with the club?' But, trust me, all of the people involved on the pitch, all of the staff, the players, everyone, they care so much about the situation we are in and we just want to turn things around. That's the main focus for everyone. If some reports are saying the guys don't care anymore, it's just frustrating for our guys."