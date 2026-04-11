Explained: Why Michael Oliver awarded controversial penalty to Arsenal against Bournemouth after Ryan Christie handball as Premier League provides update

The Premier League’s Match Centre account later issued a statement on X clarifying why the decision stood after video review. According to the league’s explanation, the positioning of Christie’s arm played a key role in the decision. Because the arm was considered to be in an unnatural position, officials determined that the contact with the ball met the threshold required for a handball offence.

“The referee’s call of penalty for handball was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Christie’s arm was raised away from his body,” the statement read.