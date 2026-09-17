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Michael Carrick on the brink? Man Utd boss warned he could be SACKED by October as pressure mounts at Old Trafford after Carabao Cup exit
Red Devils suffer historic Old Trafford collapse
Manchester United's troubling start to the campaign reached a new low on Wednesday evening. The Red Devils were eliminated from the Carabao Cup third round after squandering a comfortable two-goal cushion. Early strikes from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount handed the hosts complete control, but a dramatic breakdown allowed Brighton to storm back and seal a 3-2 victory. The defeat marked the first time in 50 years that United have surrendered a two-goal lead to lose at home.
The result severely intensifies the strain at Old Trafford. United have picked up just one win from their opening four Premier League games, suffering two defeats along the way. At the final whistle against Brighton, furious supporters inside the Stretford End voiced their anger, booing the team off and directing explicit chants towards the bench and squad.
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Agbonlahor warns Carrick could be sacked by October
Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Carrick is already fighting for his job, despite signing a permanent deal through to 2028 earlier this year. Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor suggested United's hierarchy may soon evaluate alternative options if poor form persists.
"If this carries on, if they lose away at Fulham at the weekend... it’s the three-week international break," Agbonlahor said. "If you’re Manchester United, are you starting to look at who we can tap up? Who can we speak to? If this carries on for another four or five games, maybe they make a change. But at the moment he’s still got his job for sure."
Agbonlahor also pulled no punches when evaluating United's back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Noussair Mazraoui, whilst questioning the squad's desire. "Defensively so poor, so open. That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years," he remarked. "They looked like they give up. Just no desire. [Joshua] Zirkzee, it was like he was frustrated he hasn't got his move away from Manchester United, didn't seem bothered. I’m watching them like: Where’s your heart? Where’s your desire?"
He added: "They’re too easy to score against, Manchester United, and I don’t know their style of play."
Defiant Carrick dismisses mounting job pressure
Despite the escalating criticism and a record of three defeats in six matches across all competitions, Carrick remains unbothered by external scrutiny. The 45-year-old manager came out fighting when asked if he feared for his position following the mid-week cup elimination.
"I don't feel under pressure," Carrick asserted. "Either way, that doesn't bother me one bit. It generally doesn't bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn't bother me."
Carrick's managerial honeymoon period has unquestionably vanished. Celebrated last term after guiding United back into the Champions League with 12 wins from 17 games, he now faces severe questions regarding his side's defensive fragility and lack of on-field leadership. While the head coach maintains a calm exterior, the visible lack of effort shown against Brighton highlights deep-rooted issues he must resolve quickly.
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High-stakes Fulham clash before international break
United turn their attention to Sunday's Premier League encounter against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The fixture carries immense weight for Carrick's tenure, with a three-week international break immediately following the trip to west London. Failure to deliver a positive result could force the club's board into considering a managerial change before the campaign slips away.
Carrick must immediately fix technical errors and instill defensive discipline on the training ground. With scrutiny reaching fever pitch, the manager needs his squad to demonstrate the mental fortitude required to handle the relentless Manchester United spotlight.
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