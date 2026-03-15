'It's only noise' - Michael Carrick reacts after Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd to appoint former midfielder as permanent boss

Demands for Michael Carrick to manage Manchester United permanently intensified following Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Rooney told BBC Radio 5 Live the former midfielder is the right man to lead the club.

"One hundred per cent he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick. I know him very well. I know his character, his personality," he said. "It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that. We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change? He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job."