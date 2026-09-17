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Absolute heartbreak at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick makes crushing admission after Man Utd's stunning cup collapse
A dream start undone at Old Trafford
Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. The tie began brilliantly for the hosts when young academy star Shea Lacey scored his first-ever senior goal for the club. Mason Mount quickly doubled the advantage just two minutes later, putting the Red Devils firmly in control.
However, the momentum completely shifted before the break as Brighton mounted a stunning comeback to eliminate United from the competition.
- Getty Images Sport
Brighton fight back to stun United
Charalampos Kostoulas sparked Brighton's revival by pulling a goal back just before half-time to alter the dynamic of the match. Former midfielder Pascal Gross then leveled the score shortly after the hour mark with a clinical finish. Before United could regroup, Maxim De Cuyper fired in the decisive third goal to complete the turnaround and send the visiting supporters into raptures.
The collapse left Old Trafford stunned as a comfortable two-goal cushion evaporated in a disastrous defensive spell.
Carrick takes full accountability
Speaking after the final whistle, manager Michael Carrick didn't shy away from criticism and admitted he shoulders the blame for the team's late capitulation. The boss noted that recent tight results have accumulated to create a heavier burden, but emphasized that blowing a lead in such a manner is unacceptable.
"I totally understand the feelings of the supporters. I totally understand it. We have to accept it. I totally accept it. It’s on me, ultimately," Carrick stated.
- News Images
Turning focus toward Fulham clash
With their Carabao Cup journey brought to a sudden halt, Carrick stressed the importance of immediate a response as the squad looks to bounce back. The manager highlighted that the team must keep evolving, learning from difficult moments, and rediscovering their winning habit quickly. Preparation is already underway for a crucial Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday.
"We want to win and we want to win quickly. It’s as simple as that. The next game’s Sunday, so that’s purely all I’m thinking about right now," Carrick concluded.
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