Michael Carrick 'not chasing' Man Utd for decision on permanent manager role as he dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comparisons

Despite a significant transformation in form since his arrival, Carrick is relaxed about his status at United. With the club closing in on a return to the Champions League, the focus has naturally shifted to whether the former midfielder will be handed the reins on a permanent basis. However, Carrick is adamant that he is not knocking on the door of the United hierarchy to demand answers about his future.

"In terms of deadline, it's not something I'm really chasing," Carrick explained ahead of Monday’s home fixture against Brentford. "It will become clear when it becomes clear."



