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'No favourable start!' - Michael Carrick dismisses 'easy' Man Utd fixture claim
Carrick hits back at critics
Carrick has branded suggestions that his side has been handed an 'easy' start to the new Premier League season as 'ridiculous.' The Red Devils open their campaign with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against newly-promoted Hull City, followed by a home clash against another top-flight newcomer in Ipswich Town next week.
Carrick, who is embarking on his first full season in permanent charge at Old Trafford, was firm in his assessment of the opening weeks. He stated: 'First of all, for all of us now, this league, there's no favourable start, you know? I think it's a tough start. Both teams, but not getting past Saturday. I think a newly-promoted team, away from home, is a tough, tough game. I've been involved in them in the past. So fully aware of what's at stake, what's coming at us on Saturday, what we've got to be ready for. So, it's not favourable. I think it's an easy thing to throw out there, but it's pretty ridiculous in a certain way and I'm not taking it that way at all.'
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Positive news on the injury front
United are expected to receive a boost with the inclusion of Benjamin Sesko and new goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the travelling squad. Neither player featured in the club's six pre-season friendlies, but both have successfully returned to full training this week and are available for selection.
The 23-year-old striker has been sidelined since early May after sustaining a shin injury against Liverpool, forcing him to miss the entire pre-season campaign. Speaking on his return to full group training, Carrick expressed his optimism: 'Ben is back training, so that is another positive, and looking forward to having him back around the group and getting him some minutes.'
There is also an update on Mason Mount, who is described as 'touch and go' after picking up a foot injury during the 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris Saint-Germain. Mount has been plagued by fitness issues since moving to Old Trafford, managing just 72 appearances across three seasons, but Carrick remains a firm believer in the midfielder's quality.
Full backing for Mason Mount
Carrick was glowing in his praise for Mount despite the latest setback, saying: 'First of all, Mason's a top player, top player. We've seen that so far in the pre-season. He was one of our best players in the early stages in the games that he played and I thought he was fantastic. So not surprising, it's what I've seen before, what I expect, what I know of him.'
The manager concluded by emphasising the importance of rhythm for the England international as he looks to put his injury woes behind him. Carrick added: 'Of course, he's missed some football over recent years and he wants to be fit, he wants to be in that full rhythm and he wants to stay fit. So we're doing our best to help him do that, but he's a top player, Mase. Mason will be back very, very soon, if not immediately, so it's all good.'
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Carrick delighted with Rashford's return and flexibility
Carrick has expressed his delight with Marcus Rashford's form and attitude since the forward returned to Manchester United. Following a successful loan spell at Barcelona, the England international re-joined the squad for pre-season training, having previously fallen out of favour under former managers. Rashford is now in contention to make his Premier League return for the Red Devils when they face Hull on Saturday.
Speaking on the 28-year-old's progress, Carrick highlighted his physical condition and tactical versatility across the attack. 'Marcus has come back fantastically well. He's enjoying his football, he looks fit, sharp, strong, and ready to play,' Carrick noted. He added that while playing through the middle might not be Rashford's primary role, his ability to operate centrally provides valuable flexibility for United's forward line throughout the season.
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