"It doesn't bother me one bit" - Michael Carrick responds to mounting sack pressure after Manchester United's historic collapse against Brighton

Michael Carrick has delivered a defiant message to his critics and his Manchester United squad after witnessing a catastrophic collapse at Old Trafford against Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round. Despite racing into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount, United were eventually picked apart by a clinical Brighton side, leading to scenes of intense frustration from the home support. As the full-time whistle blew, the Stretford End made their feelings crystal clear, booing the team off the pitch and directing audible chants of "what the f****** hell was that?" toward the dugout and the departing players.

The defeat is the third in just six games for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, a record that has seen the honeymoon period for Carrick come to a crashing halt. Having been hailed as the club's savior last term after steering them back into the Champions League with a remarkable run of 12 wins from 17 games, the 45-year-old now finds himself under the microscope. When questioned directly about whether he feared for his job or felt the weight of the growing scrutiny, Carrick was dismissive of the outside noise. "I don't feel under pressure," he said per Manchester Evening News. "Either way, that doesn't bother me one bit. It generally doesn't bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn't bother me."